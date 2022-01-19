Barbara Joy Bess, 75, died Sunday, January 9, 2022 in Cape Girardeau. She was born October 13, 1946 in St. Louis, the daughter of Francis and Mildred (Edwards) Perry.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Don Bess whom she married December 29, 1964 in Illinois; and her brother Bill Perry.
Barbara is survived by children Ronnie Bess and Vicki (Bruce) Whitener; sister Patricia Villasenor; grandchildren Haley Bess, Brandon (Jody) Whitener and Kayline Tinsley; and great grandchildren Ember Whitener, Audrey Rae and Kamden Clark.
Barbara enjoyed spending time with family and spoiling her grand kids.
Funeral services were Friday, January 14, 2022, at Follis & Sons Chapel with Bro. Jamie Hovis officiating. Interment was at Whitener Cemetery, Marquand.