Barbara June Wright
Barbara June Wright, 77, of Crystal City, Missouri died Monday, March 29, 2021 at Mercy Jefferson Hospital in Festus, Missouri. She was born July 8, 1943 in St. Louis, a daughter of Blanche Ulrich.

On July 15, 1963 in St. Louis, Barbara married Willard Marion Wright who survives at the home.

Other survivors include son Adam Wade Wright of Australia and sister Morgan of Florida.

Barbara was a real estate agent. She loved making gift baskets for sick people and going to church at the New Beginning Baptist Church in Festus.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

wilson-funeral-home.com

