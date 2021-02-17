Becky Shepard, 51, died Sunday, February 7, 2021. She was born March 23, 1969 in Massachusetts, the daughter of Terry Joe and Jo Ann Rigg.
Becky was preceded in death by her father and cousin Markie Miller.
Becky is survived by her husband Jim Shepard whom she married February 23, 2011 at Grand Island, Nebraska; children Jamie (Jerry) Ashcroft, Jarrod McMahon, Terry Dean (Lindsey) Reynolds, Levi (Maggie) Reynolds, Summer Dean, Hunter Dean, Bradley Dean; brother T.J. Rigg; sister Wendy Ostonal; and ten grandchildren.
Becky was of the Christian Faith and enjoyed shopping, makeup, her purses, being around people and the Louisiana Bayou.
