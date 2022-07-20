 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Belinda Lea “Bimbi” Lopez

  • 0
Obits

Belinda Lea “Bimbi” Lopez, 63, died Saturday, July 16, 2022. She was born December 19, 1958 in Bonne Terre, Missouri, the daughter of Leroy “Butch” and Doris “Dee” Braswell.

Bimbi was preceded in death by her father Butch Braswell.

Bimbi is survived by her mother; son Jonathan (Jenni) Shell; sister Georgia (Bruce) Graham; and grandchildren Leena Shell and Quinton Shell.

Bimbi worked six years as deputy clerk for the City of Fredericktown, and the last five as city clerk. Prior to working for the city, she was a long time employee for the Democrat News and before that, Stockhoff Memorial Nursing Home.

Bimbi was a member of Fredericktown Christian Church. She enjoyed Civil War reenactments, traveling, and gardening. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Visitation will be 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at Follis & Sons Chapel.

Funeral services are at 11 a.m., Thursday, July 21, 2022, at Follis & Sons Chapel with the Rev. Bill Wright officiating. Interment to be held in Christian Cemetery.

follisandsonsfh.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News