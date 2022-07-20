Belinda Lea “Bimbi” Lopez, 63, died Saturday, July 16, 2022. She was born December 19, 1958 in Bonne Terre, Missouri, the daughter of Leroy “Butch” and Doris “Dee” Braswell.

Bimbi was preceded in death by her father Butch Braswell.

Bimbi is survived by her mother; son Jonathan (Jenni) Shell; sister Georgia (Bruce) Graham; and grandchildren Leena Shell and Quinton Shell.

Bimbi worked six years as deputy clerk for the City of Fredericktown, and the last five as city clerk. Prior to working for the city, she was a long time employee for the Democrat News and before that, Stockhoff Memorial Nursing Home.

Bimbi was a member of Fredericktown Christian Church. She enjoyed Civil War reenactments, traveling, and gardening. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Visitation will be 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at Follis & Sons Chapel.

Funeral services are at 11 a.m., Thursday, July 21, 2022, at Follis & Sons Chapel with the Rev. Bill Wright officiating. Interment to be held in Christian Cemetery.