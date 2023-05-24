Berdine V. Meyer, 96, died Saturday, May 13, 2023. She was born March 8, 1927 in Flat River, Missouri, the daughter of Dewey Hobart and Eula Ellen (Rickman) Keel.

Berdine was preceded in death by her parents; husband Harry Meyer; daughter Julie Jenks; and sons Michael Gibson and Donald Gibson.

Berdine is survived by daughter Mary Freeman of California; sister Betty Cope of Alton, IL; grandchildren Crystal Chaplin (Richard), April Botbyl (Josh), Michael Freeman, Shauna Posie and Heather Pexa; and 10 great grandchildren.

Funeral services were Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Follis & Sons Chapel.