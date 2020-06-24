× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Bernard Henry Flotte Jr., 81, of Fredericktown, died Friday, May 8, 2020 at Stockhoff Memorial Nursing Center in Fredericktown. He was born May 24, 1938 in St. Louis, a son of Bernard Henry Sr. and Margaret Jane (Cassidy) Flotte.

Mr. Flotte was preceded in death by both his parents.

Those surviving include sisters Mary Kroupa and Margaret Ohlsen, both of Chesterfield, Missouri; brother Michael Flotte of Florissant, Missouri; and nieces and nephews.

Bernard had served a short term in the United States Army. He worked as a security officer and had been a boy scout leader which he took great pride in. He was an Ordained Minister of St. John Church of God in Christ and was an avid animal lover.

A private memorial may be held at a later date.

