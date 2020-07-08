× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Bernard Henry Flotte Jr., 81, of Fredericktown, died Friday, May 8, 2020 at Stockhoff Memorial Nursing Center in Fredericktown. He was born May 24, 1938 in St. Louis, Missouri, a son of Bernard Henry Sr. and Margaret Jane (Cassidy) Flotte.

Mr. Flotte was preceded by his parents.

Survivors include sisters Mary Kroupa and Margaret Ohlsen both of Chesterfield, Missouri; brother Michael Flotte of Florissant, Missouri and nieces and nephews.

Bernard had served a short term in the United States Army. He worked as a security officer and had been a boy scout leader which he took great pride in. He was an ordained minister of St. John Church of God in Christ and was an avid animal lover.

A private memorial may be held at a later date.

