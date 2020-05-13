You are the owner of this article.
Bernard Henry Flotte Jr.
Bernard Henry Flotte Jr.

Obits

Bernard Henry Flotte Jr., 81, of Fredericktown, died Friday, May 8, 2020 at Stockhoff Memorial Nursing Center in Fredericktown. He was born May 24, 1938 in St. Louis, a son of Bernard Henry Sr. and Margaret Jane (Cassidy) Flotte.

He is survived by sisters Mary Kroupa and Margaret Ohlsen, both of Chesterfield, Missouri; brother Michael Flotte of Florissant, Missouri and nieces and nephews.

Bernard served in the United States Army and worked as a security officer. He had also been a Boy Scout leader.

A private memorial may be held at a later date.

