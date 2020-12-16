Bernice “Bobbie” Stevens, 87, died Saturday, December 12, 2020. She was born September 19, 1933 in Fredericktown, the daughter of Carl Alvin and Mildred Bernice Hovis Sr.

Bobbie was preceded in death by her parents; sister Mary Clayton; brothers Carl Hovis Jr., John Hovis, and Dale Hovis; son Roy Stevens; and grandsons Joey Stevens and Dustin Cox.

Bobbie is survived by sons Rocky (Penny) Stevens, Terry (Jean) Stevens, and Jeff Stevens; daughters Cathy Stevens, Cindy (Marty) Thompson, and Cheryl (Thad) Reed; brothers Larry Hovis and Rob (Frances) Hovis; sisters Glenda Chatman, Lois (Dennis) Johnson, Gail Nicholson, Martha Hovis; sisters-in-law Sandy Hovis and Pearl Hovis; 14 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren with one on the way.

Bobbie was of the Baptist Faith and enjoyed gardening, sewing, cooking, working, family and her grandkids.

Funeral services were Tuesday, December 15, 2020, at Follis & Sons Chapel with the Rev. Clyde Bess officiating. Interment was held in Antioch Cemetery.

