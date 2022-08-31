Bertha McMasters Knight, 86, died Wednesday, August, 24, 2022. She was born on June 7, 1936 in Truman, Arkansas, the daughter of J.J. and Mary Penter.

Bertha was preceded in death by her parents; her husband O.C. McMasters, whom she married December 12, 1953; daughter Jeanna Tiefenauer; and siblings Lorene Upton, J.P. Penter, Sam Penter, Alice McDonald, Z.C. Penter, and Rosalee Looney.

Bertha is survived by her husband Leonard Knight, whom she married September 18, 2012; son Terry (Donna) McMasters; daughter Doris (Randall) Huffman; sister Viva (Bill) Chaffin; grandchildren Jennifer (Shay) Tourville, Travis (Kristen) Huffman, Kelly (Chad) Bess, Amanda (Keith) Sohn, Justin (Liz) Walls; and 12 great-grandchildren.

Bertha was a member of the Charity Missionary Baptist Church. she enjoyed quilting, bowling, and spending time with her family.

Funeral services were Saturday, August 27, 2022, at Follis & Sons Chapel with Bro. Jimmy McMasters officiating. Interment was in Marcus Memorial Park.