Betty Ann Shoemake, 72, of Farmington, died Friday, July 1, 2022, at Parkland Medical Center in Farmington. She was born July 30, 1949, in Fredericktown, to Robert Joseph and Anna Jane (Phillips) Emmett.

On October 26, 1992, she married Harold Lindell Shoemake. He preceded her in death December 12, 2004. In addition to her parents and husband Mrs. Shoemake was preceded by brothers Robert and Raymond Emmett and granddaughter Raven Garrett.

Survivors include daughters Kimberely (Kevin) Russell of Park Hills, Missouri, Alicia (Greg) Edmond of Farmington and Gina (Jerry) Vaughn of Fredericktown; sons Gary (Nicole) McCleary of Fredericktown, Robert (Christina) McCleary of Farmington and Kevin (April) McCleary of Fredericktown; sisters Brenda (Leo) Galczynski of Cedar Hill, Missouri, Janet (Phil) Ball of Hillsboro, Missouri and Tammy Leonard of Denver, Colorado; nineteen grandchildren and twenty-five great grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Betty was a CNA at Stockhoff Nursing Center in Fredericktown. She enjoyed reading, going to antique stores, dancing, traveling and being with her family. She was a member of Twelve Mile Baptist Church but had attended Harvest Christian Centre in Park Hills.

Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., Thursday, July 7, 2022, at Wilson Funeral Home in Fredericktown. Funeral services will be at 4 p.m., also on Thursday, July 7, 2022, at Wilson Funeral Home with Pastors Steve and Wilma Tinsley officiating. Interment will be at Revelle Cemetery in Cherokee Pass, Missouri.