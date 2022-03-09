Betty Cushman, 85, died Saturday, February 5, 2022, at her home near Marquand. She was born July 19, 1936, in New Orleans, Louisiana to Benjamin and Gertrude (Ledet) Parks.

November 11, 1972, in Marrero, Louisiana, she married Raymond Keith Cushman. He survives at the home.

Other survivors include sons Rou Bourgeois and wife Wanda of Pearl River, Louisiana, Mark Bourgeois and wife Betty of Marquand, Christopher Cushman of Perryville, Missouri, and Zachary Cushman of Marquand; twelve grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; and three great great grandchildren

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Cushman was preceded in death by son Rodney Bourgeois and three brothers.

Betty had been the secretary for the catholic church in Harvey, Louisiana. She enjoyed crocheting, reading, sewing, playing cards, feeding the birds, and going to church where she was a member of St. Michael Catholic Church in Fredericktown, but her greatest joy was her grandchildren.

Mass of Christian burial was February 12, 2022, at St. Michael Church in Fredericktown with Father Tom Wilk officiating. Interment was at St. Michael Cemetery in Fredericktown. Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Michael Church.

