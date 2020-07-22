× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Betty Jean Huff, 74, died Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at her home near Fredericktown. She was born December 30, 1945 in Fairfield, Illinois, a daughter of Oscar and Elsie Porter.

In 1977 in Illinois, Bettie Jean married Laurence Nicohlas Huff. He survives at the home. Other survivors include her children Bob Jordan of Perryville, Missouri, Bill Jordan of Daytona, Florida, Larry Huff of Albuquerque, New Mexico, Lavern Fritz of Aurora, Colorado and Esther Allen of El Cajon, California; brother Frank Barbre of Salem, Illinois; ten grandchildren and several great grandchildren.

Betty had worked in the bakery department in Walmart. She enjoyed being outdoors, camping, fishing and visiting with her family.

A private memorial service may be held at a later date.

