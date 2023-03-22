Betty Jean Kuske, 90, of Lexington, Ohio died Monday, March 13, 2023 at home. She was born September 19, 1932 in Annapolis, Missouri to Lewis and Nellie (Slinkard) Hamilton.
Betty married Vernon Paul Kimes February 21, 1953 and later married Donald Kuske January 28, 1967.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, Vernon Paul Kimes and Donald D. Kuske; infant daughter Sue Etta Kimes; stepson Alan A. Kuske; brothers and sisters-in-law Earldean (Shirley), Herschel (Deanna) and Dennis Hamilton and a sister and brother-in-law Della (James) Dudley.
Survivors include children Larry (Lan) Kuske; Scott Kuske; and Jana (Tim) Rhoad; grandchildren Jameson, Jordan, and Justin (Michael) Rhoad, Travis (Karen) Kuske and Brandon (Katie) Kuske, Rebecca (Raj) Sodhi, Mandy (Antonio) Loscalzo, and Mary Beth Kuske; great grandchildren Abbey and Hunter Rhoad and Mady Robbins; brother Darrel (Brenda) Hamilton; sisters Kathy Waller, Janice Brewington, and Pam (Dennis) Culton; numerous nieces and nephews and her precious feline companion "Lady."
In her younger years, Betty worked as a licensed beautician however much of her professional career was spent at Ashland Chemical Company in Dublin, Ohio. She was a member of Linworth United Methodist Church in Linworth, Ohio and also the First United Methodist Church in Sarasota, Florida. She was an avid reader and was an accomplished golfer. She enjoyed birds and strawberry collectibles. Betty was known to be quiet and reserved but was also very funny.
Memorial contributions may be made to Southern Care Hospice 775 Lexington Avenue Mansfield, Ohio 44907.