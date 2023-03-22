In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, Vernon Paul Kimes and Donald D. Kuske; infant daughter Sue Etta Kimes; stepson Alan A. Kuske; brothers and sisters-in-law Earldean (Shirley), Herschel (Deanna) and Dennis Hamilton and a sister and brother-in-law Della (James) Dudley.

In her younger years, Betty worked as a licensed beautician however much of her professional career was spent at Ashland Chemical Company in Dublin, Ohio. She was a member of Linworth United Methodist Church in Linworth, Ohio and also the First United Methodist Church in Sarasota, Florida. She was an avid reader and was an accomplished golfer. She enjoyed birds and strawberry collectibles. Betty was known to be quiet and reserved but was also very funny.