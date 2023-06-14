Betty June Underwood Conway, 91, died Sunday, June 11, 2023 in Farmington, Missouri. She was born May 17, 1932 in Fredericktown, the daughter of Thomas and Zella (Brewington) Young.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents; husbands T. J. Underwood whom she married in 1950 and Ray Conway whom she married in 1982; sister Vernell Boyd; and baby brother Eugene Young.

Betty is survived by her children Deborah (Robert) Huffman, Andrea (Jon) Rodgers, Tom (Charlene) Underwood and Tammy (Bobby) Griswell; grandchildren Shellie Kay (Josh) Barker, Tabatha (Michael) Garcia, Cherie (Vince) Ventimiglia, Thomas (Angela) Sebastian, Chad (Juli) Hinkle, Ryan (Logan) Underwood, Bradlee (Samantha) Underwood and Jason Hinkle; 21 great grandchildren; and three great great grandchildren.

Betty was a member of the Methodist Church. She enjoyed traveling, reading, painting, and writing poems.

Visitation will be 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Follis & Sons Chapel. Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Follis & Sons Chapel.