Betty Lou Conrad, 76, died Sunday, December 19, 2021 in Fredericktown. She was born December 26, 1944 in Higdon, Missouri, the daughter of Sylvester and Dorothy Mae White.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents; husband William Conrad whom she married November 3, 1979 in Fredericktown; brothers Marvin and Bobby; sisters Susie, Jennie and Annie; and sons-in-law John Tinnin and Randy Kraust.
Betty is survived by sons Dennis Garrett and Scott Garrett; daughters Sandy (Heather) Garrett, Dena Tinnin, Nicki Kraust and Maddy (Tony) Garcia; sisters Mary Ellen, Linda (Bob) and Pal; and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Betty was an active member of Higdon Christian Church and enjoyed fishing, traveling and her church.
A memorial service was held Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at Follis & Sons Chapel with Bro. Eddie Dunnivan officiating.
