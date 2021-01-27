Betty Lou Wagganer, 92, died Tuesday, January 19, 2021. She was born January 27, 1928, the daughter of John and Nora (Peterman) Wengler.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Denver W. Wagganer, whom she married May 31, 1946; her parents; and siblings Floyd Wengler, Earl Wengler, Everett Wengler, Marie Lee, Glen Wengler, Ruth Shelton, Clyde Wengler, Glenda Rehkop, Thelma Wengler and Maxine Moore.

Survivors include children, Edward (Cathy) Wagganer, Sharon (Donald) Rice, and Bobby Dale (Betty) Wagganer; four grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren.

She enjoyed visiting with family and friends, cooking, TV, and music.

In memory of Betty and Denver, a Denver and Betty Wagganer Music Scholarship has been established at Southeast Missouri State University. Preference is given to Denver and Betty's descendants and relatives plus secondarily to any Fredericktown area residents. In lieu of flowers, etc. please send memorials to Follis Funeral Home or to SEMO University Foundation, 1 University Plaza, Cape Girardeau, Missouri 63701. For more information, contact acorndrop@gmail.com.

Funeral services were Friday, January 22, 2021, at Follis & Sons Chapel with Bro. Larry Wagganer officiating. Interment was at Oddfellows Cemetery.

