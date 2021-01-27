Betty Lou Wagganer, 92, died Tuesday, January 19, 2021. She was born January 27, 1928, the daughter of John and Nora (Peterman) Wengler.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Denver W. Wagganer, whom she married May 31, 1946; her parents; and siblings Floyd Wengler, Earl Wengler, Everett Wengler, Marie Lee, Glen Wengler, Ruth Shelton, Clyde Wengler, Glenda Rehkop, Thelma Wengler and Maxine Moore.
Survivors include children, Edward (Cathy) Wagganer, Sharon (Donald) Rice, and Bobby Dale (Betty) Wagganer; four grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren.
She enjoyed visiting with family and friends, cooking, TV, and music.
In memory of Betty and Denver, a Denver and Betty Wagganer Music Scholarship has been established at Southeast Missouri State University. Preference is given to Denver and Betty's descendants and relatives plus secondarily to any Fredericktown area residents. In lieu of flowers, etc. please send memorials to Follis Funeral Home or to SEMO University Foundation, 1 University Plaza, Cape Girardeau, Missouri 63701. For more information, contact acorndrop@gmail.com.
Funeral services were Friday, January 22, 2021, at Follis & Sons Chapel with Bro. Larry Wagganer officiating. Interment was at Oddfellows Cemetery.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.