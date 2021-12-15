Betty Louise Bounds, 83, died Wednesday, December 8, 2021, at her home near Fredericktown. She was born September 3, 1938, in Scott City, Missouri to Joseph and Martha Elizabeth (Houck) Glenn.

She married Joe Bounds in January, 1981 in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. He survives in Fredericktown.

Other survivors include son and daughter-in-law Gordon Lee (Glenda) Hawkins of Jackson, Missouri; daughter and son-in-law Vicky (Matt) Smith of Fredericktown; brother Kenneth Joseph (Debra) Glenn of Bloomfield, Colorado; sisters Kathryn Sue Erb of Olathe, Kansas and Neta Jean Carroll of Moline, Illinois; and several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Bounds was preceded in death by grandson Elijah Smith; brother Billy Lee Glenn; and sister Joann Elizabeth Wood.

Betty was a stay-at-home mom. She enjoyed gardening and working in her yard. She was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witness in Cherokee Pass, Missouri and loved to talk about God's Kingdom to family and friends.

A memorial service may be held at a later date.

