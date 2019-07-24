{{featured_button_text}}
Betty Lynn (Spain) Jones, 57, died July 13, 2019 at Warrensburg, Missouri. She was born December 10, 1961 in Fredericktown, the daughter of Herschel E. and Ruby G. (Bellew) Spain.

Betty was preceded in death by her father Herschel Spain; brothers Roy E. Spain, Winfred D. Spain and Roger P. Spain; and sister Brenda D. Spain.

Betty is survived by her mother Ruby Spain; her husband Mike Jones whom she married April 30, 1983 at Twin Oaks Freewill Baptist Church; sons Timothy Jones of Pleasant Hill, Iowa and Joshua Jones of Lee’s Summit, Missouri; brothers L. Wayne Spain and James L. Spain, both of Fredericktown; sister Glenda I. Stow of Imperial, Missouri; and four grandchildren.

Betty was a member of Heartland Church of Knob Knoster, Missouri and enjoyed being with family, especially the grandchildren.

Funeral services were Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Follis & Sons Chapel with the Rev. Tim Reed officiating. Interment was at Central Cemetery.

