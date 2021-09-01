Betty Moyers, 89, died Tuesday, August 17, 2021. She was born December 22, 1931 in Cascade, Missouri, the daughter of Arley and Opal (Pugh) Myers.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Melvin, whom she was married to for 30 years; daughter Lisa O’Rourke; step-grandson Even Lay; sisters Wanda Myers, Kathryn Miinch, and Pearl Gipson; brother and sister-in-law Marvin Basil (Mary Ann) Myers; brother Kenneth Wayne Myers; brother-in-law Marion Louie Moyers; and sister-in-law Mary Moyers.
Betty is survived by son David (Michele) O’Rourke; adopted Heather Moyers; step-son Paul (Lisa) Moyers; step-daughter Janet Cassidy; four grandchildren; one step grandchild; nine great grandchildren; one step great grandchild; two step great grand children; two great great grandchildren; sisters Carol Mouser and Marilyn Braswell; brothers Don (Barbara) Myers, Harold (Brenda) Myers and Arley (Sharon) Myers Jr.; numerous nieces; nephews; great nieces; great nephews and many other family and friends.
Betty attended Grace Freewill Baptist Church and enjoyed collecting teapots. She was always sending birthday cards to people and sewing.
A very special thank you to all the family and friends who helped in any way they could.
Funeral services were Friday, August 27, 2021, at Follis & Sons Chapel.
