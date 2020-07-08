You are the owner of this article.
Beulah Miller
Beulah Miller

Obits

Beulah Miller, 92, of Ironton, Missouri died Monday, June 8, 2020 at the Missouri Baptist Home in Ironton, Missouri. She was born April 30, 1928.

She is survived by a son, daughter, niece and great-nieces.

Beulah had been retired for many years and came to enjoy watching TV, especially movies.

Arrangements were under the direction of Wilson Funeral Home in Fredericktown.

wilson-funeral-home.com

