Beverley Jean Elliott, 83, died Sunday, September 11, 2022. She was born October 12, 1938 in Topeka, Kansas, the daughter of Everett and Evelyn (Smyth) Reed.

Beverley was preceded in death by her parents; sisters Velda and Janet; brother Everett "Sonny;" and a granddaughter Samantha Elliott.

Beverley is survived by sons Thomas Michael (Susie) Elliot, John Scott (Ann) Elliott, Donald Leroy Elliott, and Steven Wayne Elliott; daughter Collette LeAnn (Walter) Bass; sister Judy Michael; 18 grandchildren and 31 great grandchildren.

Beverley was of the Christian Faith and enjoyed her paintings, entertaining, and raising canaries.