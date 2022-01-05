Beverly Ann “Bev” Eckert, 72, of Fredericktown, died Saturday, January 1, 2022, at Evelyn House in Creve Coeur, Missouri. She was born September 3, 1950, in Ste. Genevieve, Missouri, a daughter of James Ray Sr. and Norma Jean (Sauerhage) Woelich.

She married Walter George Eckert Sr. September 16, 1978, in Millville, New Jersey. He preceded her in death on March 13, 2021.

In addition to her husband Walt, Mrs. Eckert was preceded in death by her mother Norma Jean Woelich.

Survivors include her son Bryan Eckert and wife Nannette of St. Johns, Michigan; her father James Woelich Sr. of Ste. Genevieve; brother Rick Woelich and wife Deborah also of Ste. Genevieve; and grandson Jaime Eckert of St. Johns

Bev was a homemaker. She enjoyed quilting, cooking, baking, arts and crafts, gardening and antiquing. She was a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church in Fredericktown.

A graveside service was held Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at the Zion Lutheran Cemetery near the Cascade Community.

