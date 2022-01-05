Beverly Ann “Bev” Eckert, 72, of Fredericktown, died Saturday, January 1, 2022, at Evelyn House in Creve Coeur, Missouri. She was born September 3, 1950, in Ste. Genevieve, Missouri, a daughter of James Ray Sr. and Norma Jean (Sauerhage) Woelich.
She married Walter George Eckert Sr. September 16, 1978, in Millville, New Jersey. He preceded her in death on March 13, 2021.
In addition to her husband Walt, Mrs. Eckert was preceded in death by her mother Norma Jean Woelich.
Survivors include her son Bryan Eckert and wife Nannette of St. Johns, Michigan; her father James Woelich Sr. of Ste. Genevieve; brother Rick Woelich and wife Deborah also of Ste. Genevieve; and grandson Jaime Eckert of St. Johns
Bev was a homemaker. She enjoyed quilting, cooking, baking, arts and crafts, gardening and antiquing. She was a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church in Fredericktown.
A graveside service was held Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at the Zion Lutheran Cemetery near the Cascade Community.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.