× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Beverly Jean (Griffon) Stephens, 59, of Fredericktown, died Saturday, August 15, 2020. She was born October 7, 1960 in Cape Girardeau, the daughter of Webb and Lois (Dowd) Griffon.

Beverly was preceded in death by her parents and uncles Donald Griffon, Gene Griffon, Vernon Griffon, J.E. Griffon and Harry Griffon.

Beverly is survived by her husband Scott Stephens whom she married June 18, 2011 in Fredericktown; sons Luke (Amy) Nickelson of Farmington, Ethan (Chelsey) Nickelson of Fredericktown and Alex (Kaitli) Stephens of Farmington; brothers Bruce (Judy) Griffon and Brian (Cindy) Griffon, both of Fredericktown and seven grandchildren.

Beverly was a member of Meadow Heights Church. She enjoyed martial arts, senior wellness, crocheting, reading, traveling, her grandkids, outdoors, hiking, swimming and whitewater rafting

There was a memorial service Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at Meadow Heights Church with Pastor Brian Mills officiating.

To plant a tree in memory of Beverly Stephens as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Obituaries Newsletter Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.