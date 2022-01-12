Beverly Jean Stephens-Pope, 77, died Tuesday, October 19, 2021 at DeGreef House in St. Louis. She was born April 29, 1944 in St. Louis, the daughter of Woodrow Wilson Stephens and Dorothy Mae Masters Stephens.

Beverly was preceded in death by her parents and sisters Naomi Maxine Nosser and Judy Stephens, an infant.

She is survived by daughters Toni Angus (Michael) and Anna Pope (Chris Graessle) and brothers Jim Stephens (Lawanna) and Mike Stephens.

Beverly enjoyed rock music, especially the Rolling Stones, as well as western and horror movies. She loved a quiet afternoon of reading in her favorite chair with her cat, "Rocket."

A graveside service was held Saturday, October 30, 2021, at Snowdenville Cemetery.

