Beverly Linda Davis, 59, died Sunday, February 6, 2022 in Fredericktown. She was born July 12, 1962 in Bonne Terre, Missouri, the daughter of Lue and Dorothy Almeida (Underwood).

Beverly was preceded in death by her parents and brother Paul Bequette.

Beverly is survived by her husband Johnny Davis whom she married August 12, 1978 at Coppermines Church; daughters Julie DeSpain (Chad) of Patton, Missouri, and Brittney Edmonds (John); brothers Wes Bequette of Yuma, Arizona and Les Bequette (Bev) of Marquand; sister Bonnie Thompson (Keith); seven grandchildren; six great grandchildren.

Beverly was a member of Mine La Motte Free Will Baptist Church. She was the Church pianist and enjoyed music, gardening, the love of her family and crocheting.

Funeral services were Thursday, February 10, 2022, at Follis & Sons Chapel with the Rev. Brian Lee officiating. Interment was at Mine La Motte Cemetery.

