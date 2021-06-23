 Skip to main content
Bill Peppers
Bill Peppers

Obits

Bill Peppers, 84, died Thursday, June 17, 2021, in Fredericktown. He was born April 9, 1937 in Hoxie, Arkansas, the son of Robert and Della (Hoarde) Peppers.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents and ten brothers and sisters.

Bill is survived by his wife Evelyn (Parker) Peppers whom he married in 1958 in Pocahontas, Arkansas; their children Mark (Deborah) Peppers of Fredericktown and Renee (Greg) Hindman of Patton; six grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.

Bill was a member of Praise Temple Church. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and telling stories.

Funeral services were Monday, June 21, 2021, at Follis & Sons Chapel with Brother Gene Rauls officiating. Interment was at Praise Temple Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers were Greg Hindman, Quenton Rogers, Chris Bird, Layne Peppers, Nick Hindman and Elijah Rogers.

