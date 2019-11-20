{{featured_button_text}}

Billie Ann Cooper, 92, died Thursday, November 7, 2019. She was born October 25, 1927 in Fredericktown, the daughter of William and Sarah "Sally" (Matthews) Cooper.

Billie was preceded in death by her parents; brothers Opal, Ormin and Chlorus Cooper and sister Sibyl Holshouser.

Billie is survived by a niece Judith Huster of St. Charles, Missouri and two nephews C. Donald Cooper of Austin, Texas and Robert S. Cooper of Brighton, Michigan and Mesa, Arizona.

She graduated from Fredericktown High School in 1944. She later attended the University of Colorado in Denver where she studied Business, Business Law and other subjects related to her love for poetry. She lived and worked in Colorado for the next 23 years and moved to Phoenix, Arizona in 1978 and remained in the Phoenix area until her death.

Billie has been a member of the Church of God, Faith of Abraham for most of her life. She worked as a church pianist, taught classes and served on the financial board.

Funeral services were Saturday, November 16, 2019, at Follis & Sons Chapel.

