Billy Ben Thurman
Billy Ben Thurman

Obits

Billy Ben Thurman, 84, died Tuesday, October 20, 2020. He was born December 31, 1935 in St. Louis, the son of Earnest and Dorothy Thurman.

Billy was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Terry Sikes.

Billy is survived by his wife Wanda (Holman) Thurman whom he married July 25, 1961 in Esther, Missouri; son Ben (Christine Bennett) Thurman; daughters Denise Thurman and Billie (Steve) Ellis; grandchildren Morgan (Ronnie) Adams, Jessie (Josh) Thiele, and Dylan Thurman; and great-grandson Levi Adams.

Billy enjoyed farming and spending time with family.

