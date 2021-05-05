Billy Gene Hughes, 90, died Wednesday, April, 28, 2021, at his home in Farmington with his loving wife Pauline by his side. He was born November 15, 1930 in Desloge, Missouri to the Claud Hughes and Gertrude (Short) Hughes.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Hughes was preceded in death by his son Matthew Hughes; his brothers Glenn Hughes, Art Hughes, Marvin Hughes and Claud Hughes Jr.; and his sisters, Edna Hedricks, Helen Sutterfield and Betty Everett.

Bill is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Pauline (Thomure) Hughes; sons, Mark (Crystal Walter) Hughes of Moniteau County, Missouri and Jeff Hughes of Fredericktown; grandchildren, Lauren Hughes, Hunter Hughes and Brian (Christie) Foster; his special cats "Blacky" and "Little Bit"; along with many nieces, nephews and friends.

Bill grew up and attended school in Doe Run, Missouri. As a teen, he spent years working with his father on a milk route through Fredericktown for Schramm’s Dairy. He enlisted in both the National Guard and the U.S. Army, and volunteered for combat duty in Korea. His service and wounds received there earned him several citations, including the Korean Service Medal, Combat Infantry Badge and the Purple Heart.