Billy Gene Hughes, 90, died Wednesday, April, 28, 2021, at his home in Farmington with his loving wife Pauline by his side. He was born November 15, 1930 in Desloge, Missouri to the Claud Hughes and Gertrude (Short) Hughes.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Hughes was preceded in death by his son Matthew Hughes; his brothers Glenn Hughes, Art Hughes, Marvin Hughes and Claud Hughes Jr.; and his sisters, Edna Hedricks, Helen Sutterfield and Betty Everett.
Bill is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Pauline (Thomure) Hughes; sons, Mark (Crystal Walter) Hughes of Moniteau County, Missouri and Jeff Hughes of Fredericktown; grandchildren, Lauren Hughes, Hunter Hughes and Brian (Christie) Foster; his special cats "Blacky" and "Little Bit"; along with many nieces, nephews and friends.
Bill grew up and attended school in Doe Run, Missouri. As a teen, he spent years working with his father on a milk route through Fredericktown for Schramm’s Dairy. He enlisted in both the National Guard and the U.S. Army, and volunteered for combat duty in Korea. His service and wounds received there earned him several citations, including the Korean Service Medal, Combat Infantry Badge and the Purple Heart.
An independent businessman, he owned and operated Farmington Body Shop, along with his son Jeff, for more than 50 years, before starting a clock repair business that his son continues to this day. He was well-regarded by his colleagues and customers for his painstaking honesty and meticulous craftsmanship.
Bill served as a volunteer police officer in Farmington. He was elected to several terms as alderman for Farmington’s Fourth Ward, and served as acting mayor. Engaged in public life, he personally organized campaigns to improve city government and establish a public ambulance district in St. Francois County.
He was a member of the Grace Community Church of Knob Lick, VFW Post 5896 of Farmington and the Disabled American Veterans. He was a member of the National Association of Watch and Clock Collectors.
An outspoken and ardent conservative, Bill was a life-long Republican who was strong in his convictions, but valued the friendship of others above partisan politics. A child born into the Great Depression, his spent a lifetime confronting and overcoming adversity through his profound determination, his dedication to principles and his relentless hard work.
Funeral services were Tuesday, May 4, 2021 in the Cozean Memorial Chapel officiated by Pastor David Parmley. Interment with full military honors followed at Knights of Pythias Cemetery in Park Hills. Memorial donations, if desired, may be made to Grace Community Church, c/o Cozean Memorial Chapel, 217 West Columbia, Farmington, MO 63640 or the Farmington Pet Adoption Center, P.O. Box 45, Farmington, MO 63640.
