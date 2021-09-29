 Skip to main content
Blanche E. (McDowell) Wilson
Blanche E. (McDowell) Wilson, 83, died Wednesday, September 22, 2021. She was born February 3, 1938 in Alexander, Illinois, the daughter of James McDowell and Clara B. (Hawthorne) McDowell.

Blanche was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Verlin L. Wilson, whom she married February 21, 1958 in St. Louis; son Verlin DeWayne Wilson; and siblings Elizabeth McDowell, Ethel Burbulguh, Alberta Lee, Grace Pulliam, Walter McDowell, Glenda McDowell, Darrel McDowell, Violet Masek and Joel McDowell.

Blanche is survived by sons Wade Thomas (Jane) Wilson and Clinton J. (Patricia) Wilson; brothers Harold McDowell and Eugene McDowell; and grandchildren Abigail Nicole Wilson and Matthew Wade Wilson.

Blanche was a member of the Assembly of God Church and enjoyed reading, sewing and spending time with her family.

Funeral services were Saturday, September 25, 2021, at Follis & Sons Chapel.

follisandsonsfh.com

