Bobby Gene Dunn Sr., 75, died Tuesday, October 11, 2022 in his home. He was born August 9, 1947 in Brosley, Missouri, the son of James and Marclene Dunn.

Bobby was preceded in death by his parents, sister Linda McCoy and son Tony Dunn.

Bobby is survived by his wife Nancy; brothers Rick (Joni) Dunn, Don (Jo) Dunn; son Bobby Jr. (Krista) Dunn; daughter-in-law Michelle Dunn; grandchildren Danielle Shenk, Amber (Shane) Williams, Lexy Dunn (Zak Schneider), Tony Dunn Jr., Christina (Josh) Rice, Oliver (Honna) Kunz, Simon (Brianna) Kunz, Kegan Kunz; and numerous great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Bobby and Nancy were married February 5, 1966. He worked for General Motors from September 28, 1954 to January 4, 1991. He enjoyed riding motor cycles, playing his guitar, camping, fishing, being on his pontoon boat and spending time with his family.

Funeral services were Saturday, October 15, 2022, at Follis & Sons Chapel with Pastor Leon Miler officiating.