Bobby Lee Faulkner, 84, died Friday, Nov. 6, 2020. He was born July 23, 1936, in Lowndes, Missouri, the son of L.J. & Eunice (Bell) Faulkner.
Mr. Faulkner was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Marvin Faulkner and Floyd Faulkner; sister Dorothy (Faulkner) Libla; sister-in-law Thelma Faulkner; brother-in-law Robert Libla; son Mike Street; grandson Shane Street; and son-in-law Tom Smith.
Survivors include his wife, Betty, whom he married June 1, 1985; his children Janice (Jim) Johnson, Brenda (David) Casey, Rhonda (Jay) Wilkins, Greg Faulkner, Michelle (Randy) Parker, Vicky Smith and Lisa (Kevin) Chatellier; grandchildren Cory (Marissa) Johnson, Zach (Brooke) Johnson, Nikki (Wally) Fortier, Justin (Jessica) Parker, Jeremy Parker, Jessica Davis, Courtney Street and Jordan Wood; and great grandchildren Kolton Johnson, Kynna Johnson, Makayla Fortier, Aubrey Fortier, Jackson Fortier, Camden Parker, Callie Parker Aven Smith, Carson Williams, Jaxsen Williams and Carter Crafton, Emmerie Johnson and Myla Johnson.
Bob worked for MODOT for 35 years and retired in July 1992. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, traveling, spending time with family and watching the St. Louis Cardinals. Bob and Betty spent many winters in Pharr, Texas where they made many friends. He was a member of the Millcreek Free Will Baptist Church.
Funeral services were Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at Follis & Sons Chapel with Pastor Chuck Pilkinton and Pastor Larry Wagganer officiating. Interment was at Black River Cemetery
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Millcreek FWB Church Building Fund in care of Nancy Matthews 212 Lee St. Fredericktown, Mo. 63645. Bob was excited a new church was being built.
