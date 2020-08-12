You are the owner of this article.
Bobby Lee Roach
Bobby Lee Roach

Obits

Bobby Lee Roach, 79, died Thursday, July 30, 2020, in Fredericktown. He was born August 21, 1940 in Fredericktown, the son of Archie L. and Zetta M. (Robbins) Roach.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents; son Gary Roach; and brothers Clifford Roach, Estel Roach and Lindell Roach.

Bob is survived by  sons Bobby Joe Roach of Columbia and Timothy Gould of Columbia; daughters April Dawn Roach of Columbia and Penny Sue Roach of Farmington; 14 grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

Bob enjoyed racing and working on cars.

Funeral services were Thursday, August 6, 2020, at Follis & Sons Chapel with the Rev. Clyde Bess officiating.

