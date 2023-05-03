Bobby Leroy “Bob” Pruett, 85, died Monday, April 24, 2023 in Festus, Missouri. He was born April 28, 1937 in Fredericktown, the son of Lloyd Everett “Buckshot” and Laura (Wereneker) Pruett.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include his wife Shirley (Rhodes) Pruett whom he married n November 23, 1968 in Fredericktown; children Joey Pruett (Joy), Greg Pruett (Tracey) and Tracy Knowles (Tom); grandchildren Carly, T.J., Jessica, Jake, Chelsea and Tanner; and ten great grandchildren.

Bob was of the Baptist Faith, and enjoyed baseball, fishing and being with family.

Funeral services were Monday, May 1, 2023, at Follis & Sons Chapel.