Bobby M. Gullett Sr., 80, died Thursday, September 17, 2020. He was born December 13, 1939 at Hattieville, Arkansas, the son of E.M. and Zella Gullett.

Bobby was preceded in death by his parents; brother John Gullett; and sisters Sonda Johnston, Brenda Dollar and Linda Travis.

Bobby is survived by his wife Karen Gullett whom he married December 24, 1969 in East St. Louis; sons Mickey (Christy) Yount and Bobby (Heather) Gullett Jr.; sister Sharon Ellis; 12 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.

Bobby was of the Christian Faith and enjoyed being on the farm and spending time with his family.

Graveside services were Saturday, September 19, 2020, at Webb-Yount Cemetery in Madison County.

