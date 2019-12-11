{{featured_button_text}}
Bobby Ray Tinnin

Bobby Ray Tinnin, 78, died November 5, 2019, in his home. He was born March 26, 1941 to Floyd and Della Tinnin in Fredricktown.

Bobby married Lois King in Saco, Missouri May 1960. 

Bob was preceded in death by his parents Floyd and Della Tinnin; brothers Billy Tinnin, Dewey Tinnin, and Henry Sims; son-in-law Harry Chiantaretto and several great-grandchildren.

He leaves behind his wife of 59 and half years, Lois Tinnin; daughters Lola Chiantaretto and Della (Raymond) Rodgers; sons Chris (Dora) Tinnin and Robert (Melissa) Tinnin; 9 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; 9 great-great-grandchildren; sister Barbra Sue; brothers Frank, John, and Stan Tinnin; and many nieces and nephews.

Bob attended elementary and junior high school in Fredericktown until graduating the 8th grade in May 1955. That summer the family moved to Bagdad, Arizona where Bobby attended high school and began working for the Bagdad mine after his graduation in 1959.

1963 found Bob working at a ship yard on the Mississippi river in St. Louis. There he repaired (welding) many different vessels including tug boats and Coast Guard boats. He worked his way up to the foreman position. He took the initiative to train his crew to also weld.

November 1971, Bobby moved his family back to Bagdad as he began working for the Cyprus Bruce Mine. When Cyprus acquired the Bagdad mine in 1977 the Bruce mine was closed and Bob was transferred back to the Bagdad mine, which was then called Cyprus Bagdad. He would ride out each buyout, new company and even the shutdown of 1984, retiring from Freeport MacMoRan Bagdad in 2003. Before his retirement, he was well known as the Mill Maintenance tool crib man. Most called him Bobby or Bobby Joe Trouble. One former co-worker called him “Bobba Ran the rubber band man."

Bob enjoyed camping, hunting, fishing, tying flies, painting, creative art, writing songs and performing music on his harmonica or Native American flute, which was self-taught.

True to his Cherokee heritage, Bobby was a valiant warrior. He battled numerous chronic diseases while remaining loving and caring.

Arrangements were handled by Heritage Memory Mortuary in Prescott, Arizona.

