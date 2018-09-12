Subscribe for 17¢ / day

Bonnie Kay Hovis, 73, died September 5, 2018. She was born September 3, 1945 at Marquand, the daughter of Troy E. and Ola E. Hovis.

Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents, sister Wilma Hovis, and brother Willard Hovis.

Bonnie is survived by brothers Bill (Shirley) Hovis and Larry (Debra) Hovis; sisters Edna (Ernest) Tucker and Wanda Hovis; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.

Funeral services were Saturday, September 8, 2018, at Follis & Sons Chapel.

www.follisandsonsfh.com

