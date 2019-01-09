Try 1 month for 99¢
Bradley Charles Wagner, 62, of Perryville, died Monday December 31, 2018 at St. Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau. He was born February 11, 1956 at Great Lakes Navel Base, in Wauhegan, Illinois, a son of Russell and Theresa (Behm) Wagner who preceded him in death. He was also preceded by one brother John Wagner.

Mr. Wagner is survived by brother Daryl Wagner and wife Gayle of Belleville, Illinois; sister Sherri Lang, also of Belleville and nieces and nephews.

Bradley had worked at Dodge Moving and Storage in Belleville, for several years before moving to Missouri.

A memorial service may be planned for a later date. Arrangements by Wilson Funeral Home.

www.wilson-funeral-home.com

