 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Brandon Martignoni
0 comments

Brandon Martignoni

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Obits

Brandon Martignoni, 41, died Saturday, July 10, 2021. He was born June 16, 1980 in Fredericktown, the son of Tony Martignoni and Madelyn (Daniel) Lenhardt. 

Brandon was preceded in death by his grandparents Malcolm and Eleanor Ringo and Andrew and Royale Martignoni.

Brandon is survived by his wife Dana Martignoni, whom he married November 9, 2019 at Scott County, Missouri; his parents; son Bradley Martignoni and daughter Brianna Martignoni.

Brandon was of the Christian Faith and enjoyed golf, his restaurants, St. Louis Cardinals, St. Louis Blues and loved talking his politics.

Funeral services were Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at Follis & Sons Chapel.

follisandsonsfh.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News