Brenda Gail Brewington, 70, of Fredericktown, died Thursday, January 12, 2023, at Stockhoff Memorial Nursing Center in Fredericktown. She was born December 13, 1952, in St. Louis, to Dee Douglas and Ethel Delena (Faucett) Kemp.

She married Grover Alexander Brewington June 23, 1973, in Herculaneum, Missouri. He survives at the home.

Other survivors include her son Ricky Brewington of Jackson, Missouri; sisters Peggy (Rock) Sapian of Fredericktown, Norma Bounds of Fredericktown and Debbie Lane of Sikeston, Missouri; brother Curtis Kemp and significant other Marilyn of Perryville, Missouri; grandchildren Krysten Farmer, Dylan Brewington, Lukas Brewington, Lilly Brewington, Diana Brewington, Faux Brewington, Jayden Brewington and Beck Brewington; and great-granddaughter Zoe Farmer.

Brenda had worked as secretary for Metal Tech in Kirkwood. She enjoyed knitting, but her greatest joy was her family, especially her grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.