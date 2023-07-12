Brenda June Beard, 58, of Sikeston, Missouri, died Monday, June 19, 2023, at Poplar Bluff Regional Center in Poplar Bluff, Missouri. She was born April 6, 1965 to Vivian and Brenda (Walls) Reynolds.

In 1990 she married Joe Beard Sr.. He survives in Fredericktown. Other survivors include her children Joe Beard Jr. and Amanda Beard, both of Fredericktown; her mother Brenda Reynolds of Sikeston; and sister Donna Reynolds, also of Sikeston.

Mrs. Beard was preceded in death by her father Vivian Reynolds.

Brenda had worked as a waitress and enjoyed spending times with friends.

A memorial service may be held at a later date. Memorial contributions are suggested to Brenda Beard Memorial c/o Wilson Funeral Home.