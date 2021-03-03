 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Brenda Kay Benton
0 comments

Brenda Kay Benton

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Obits

Brenda Kay Benton, 64, died Monday, February 22, 2021 in Cape Girardeau. She was born July 30, 1956 in St. Francois County, Missouri, the daughter of Robert S. and Naomi M. (Henderson) Quinton.

Brenda was preceded in death by her parents, one brother and four sisters.

Brenda is survived by daughter Tiffany Kinard (Shawn Kinard) of Liberty, Missouri and sister Glenda Quinton of Cape Girardeau.

Brenda enjoyed movies, music and Elvis.

Funeral services were Friday, February 26, 2021, at Follis & Sons Chapel. Interment was at the Christian Cemetery.

follisandsonsfh.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News