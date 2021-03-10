Brenda Kay Heady-Maynor, 63, of Fredericktown, died Monday, March 1, 2021 at Madison Medical Center in Fredericktown. She was born on April 3, 1957 in Hillsboro, Illinois to Harold Dean and Shirley Irene (Wall) Heady.

She was pfreceded in death by her parents and brother Charles Heady.

Survivors include son Bradley Maynor and fiancé Liz of Dupo, Illinois; daughter and son-in-law Brandy (Barry) Willis of Bonne Terre, Missouri; brothers Billy (Kelly) Heady of Fredericktown, Stephen Heady of Hillsboro, Oregon, and Duane (Lisa) Heady of Hillsboro, Oregon; grandchildren Elyse Willis and Evangeline Willis; and several nieces and nephews and friends.

Brenda worked for Sears before her illness. She enjoyed crocheting, cooking, collecting movies and being around people, but most of all her family.

Memorial services will be held at a later date.

Obituaries Newsletter Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.