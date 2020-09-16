 Skip to main content
Brenda L. Foster, 60, of Fredericktown (formerly of Reynolds County, Missouri) died Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at Madison Medical Center in Fredericktown. She was born July 22, 1960 in St. Louis, the daughter of Clifford and Eula Foster.

Ms. Fosters' parents preceded her in death.

Survivors include son Larry Barnes of Fredericktown; sister and brother-in-law Merilyn and Richard Miller of Bismarck; her significant other Sonny; one nephew and two great nieces.

Brenda valued her time spent with her son, sister, her significant other and friends. She was known to be loyal to those she loved. She enjoyed hosting wrestling watch parties on Monday nights and cooking. Brenda loved to square dance and listen to live gospel music. Brenda was known for her sense of humor, love for puzzles, and writing. For many years she was an advocate for People First and a member of the Madison County True Color’s group.

Brenda enjoyed being around people and attending Calvary Church in Fredericktown.

Memorial services were Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at Wilson Funeral Home in Fredericktown.

wilson-funeral-home.com

