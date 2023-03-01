Brian Paul Whitacre, 44, died Thursday, February 23, 2023. He was born June 17, 1978, at Fort Riley, Kansas, the son of Paul and Darla Whitacre.

Brian was preceded in death by his grandparents Earl and Shirley Hamilton and Paul Ray and Etta Whitacre.

Brian is survived by his wife Tasha whom he married April 30, 2008, in Fredericktown; his parents; daughters Sara Gibbs and Chloe Whitacre; sister Bridget (Justin) Raith; aunts Donna (Dean) Gipson and Dana (Larry) Brewington; nieces Savanna Whitacre and Chelsey (Chris) Hoffman; two great-nephews; one great-niece; and many cousins and friends.