Brian Stephen “Bo” Helm
Obits

Brian Stephen “Bo” Helm, 40, died Thursday, September 23, 2021. He was born May 12, 1981 in Fredericktown, the son of Joe Helm and Cindy Thompson Helm.

Bo was preceded in death by his father, his grandparents David and Iva Grindstaff, J.C. Thompson and Verna Thompson; uncle Bobby Thompson, and father-in-law Joseph Blankenship.

Bo is survived by his wife Karen, whom he married November 3, 2018 in Fredericktown; his mother Cindy Thompson Helm; sons Dalton Helm, Tyler Helm, and Noah Russell; daughter Lacey (Sarah) Stinson; brother Joe Helm; sister Sarah Adams; and nieces and nephew Taylor, Layne, Ava and Collin.

Bo enjoyed hunting, fishing and driving his truck.

Funeral services were Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at Follis & Sons Chapel.

follisandsonsfh.com

