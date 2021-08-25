 Skip to main content
Brian Tinnin
Brian Tinnin

Brian Tinnin, 70, died Sunday, August 15, 2021. He was born October 3, 1950 in Ironton, the son of J.C. and Wilda Tinnin.

Brian was preceded in death by his parents.

Brian is survived by his wife Nancy, whom he married June 6, 1970 in Ironton; sons Matt Tinnin and Chris (Katy) Tinnin; and grandchildren Nicholas Tinnin and Ava Tinnin.

Brian was of the Christian Faith and enjoyed racing, sprint cars and his family.

