Bridget Danell (Roberts) Barker, 44, of Fredericktown, died Wednesday, December 14, 2022. Bridget was born November 24, 1978, in Springfield, Missouri.
She is preceded in death by her mother Jessie Eileen Roberts and grandparents Jesse and Sadie Roberts and Junior and Melvina Roberts.
Bridget is survived by her brother Delbert Ashel Roberts (Jillian); niece Gracie and nephew Jedidiah; her sister Rhonda Roberts (Paul Freiheit); nephew Ryan West; stepfather Delbert Leland Roberts (Jodi); and niece Isabella Stephens.
Bridget was born with two green thumbs. She could grow anything. She was a loving "fur mom" to her cats. Aunt "B" loved her nieces and nephews more than life. They were her pride and joy. She will be missed by all who love her.