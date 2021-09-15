Brigadier General (Ret.) Leslie Lawrence Custer

Leslie L. "Les" Custer, 86, died Wednesday, August 4, 2021, surrounded by his family who he loved and cherished.

Les was a veteran who served 33 years and rose through the ranks to Brigadier General. Les will most be remembered for his faithfulness to the Lord and his generous care and devotion to his family. He was a man of morals, values and integrity.

Les was born July 11, 1935, in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, to Leslie Edward and Leila Custer. He lost his father early in life and so his mother, Leila, and his maternal grandparents, Lawrence and Alice Womack, primarily raised him.

Les enjoyed basketball and unsurprisingly with his 6’5 stature gained favor as the center of his High School basketball team in Fredericktown.

"My dad spoke about Fredericktown, and the positive influences as a young man," Blake Custer said. "Our grandmother Lelia Custer and his maternal grandparents Lawrence and Alice Womack, who owned the Womack Hotel were positive influences in his life as well as the Fredericktown community as a whole and helped shape his character as a man."