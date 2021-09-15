Brigadier General (Ret.) Leslie Lawrence Custer

Leslie L. "Les" Custer, 86, died Wednesday, August 4, 2021, surrounded by his family who he loved and cherished.
Les was a veteran who served 33 years and rose through the ranks to Brigadier General. Les will most be remembered for his faithfulness to the Lord and his generous care and devotion to his family. He was a man of morals, values and integrity.
Les was born July 11, 1935, in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, to Leslie Edward and Leila Custer. He lost his father early in life and so his mother, Leila, and his maternal grandparents, Lawrence and Alice Womack, primarily raised him.
Les enjoyed basketball and unsurprisingly with his 6’5 stature gained favor as the center of his High School basketball team in Fredericktown.
"My dad spoke about Fredericktown, and the positive influences as a young man," Blake Custer said. "Our grandmother Lelia Custer and his maternal grandparents Lawrence and Alice Womack, who owned the Womack Hotel were positive influences in his life as well as the Fredericktown community as a whole and helped shape his character as a man."
He went on to get a basketball scholarship from the University of Missouri, (until injured), where he earned his Bachelor’s degree in Business and Public Administration. During the summers, Les hitchhiked his way to Yellowstone National Park to work as a fishing guide where he acquired many life-long friends and good memories. It was in Yellowstone that Les met the love of his life, Gerri Galles from Minnesota. Les and Gerri married August 8, 1959, spent 47 years together, and had three children, Tracy, Brad, and Blake.
Gerri was forever Les’ council, support and greatest advocate throughout his life but especially while he served in the military. Their marriage and family were built on strong values, selfless devotion to family and the Christian faith. His wife Gerri preceded Les in death.
He is survived by his three children; Tracy Custer-Cervantes, Brad Custer, and Blake Custer, their spouses Joe Cervantes, Luz Custer, and Denise Custer, his seven grandchildren; Katelynn Custer Farlow, husband Nick Farlow, Kendall Custer Potesta, husband Justin Potesta, Caleigh Cervantes, Cody Custer, Megan Custer, Cole Cervantes, Luke Custer and one great grandson, Ford Farlow.
Les was a decorated war veteran that was stationed in Korea, Vietnam and Europe as well as other military assignments.
His military career began at the University of Missouri, where he was a cadet in the ROTC. Upon graduation in 1958, he was commissioned into the United States Army as a Second Lieutenant. From the outset, he led with humility and distinction, demanding excellence and emphasizing the importance of individual responsibility within a unified team focused on accomplishing the mission. This spirit of leadership propelled him into several command positions, including Captain of Battery A, 1st Battalion, 44th Air Defense Artillery Regiment—known as the “Dusters”—in the Vietnam War. He also served as Lieutenant Colonel of the 2nd Battalion, 55th Air Defense Artillery Regiment in Fort Bliss, Texas.
These were his most enjoyable assignments, and he was deeply committed to the development of the men under his command. He believed that soldiers who are respected, kept informed and genuinely cared for by their commanders can and will accomplish any stated or implied mission. A summary of Les’ military service and honors, which include the Legion of Merit and a Bronze Star, are listed below.
Upon his retirement in 1992 Les continued his interests in spending time with family, traveling to Yellowstone reunions, playing golf and volunteering at the Veterans Administration. After Gerri’s passing, he volunteered and remained active at Community Bible Church. He enjoyed attending Bible study and the fellowship. Above all, Les most enjoyed his time with his family and grandchildren. He will be remembered as a devoted husband, dad, grandfather and great-grandfather.
His life’s mission was to love and support his family, friends, fellow soldiers, and his faith.
A memorial service will be held, September 24 at 9:30 a.m. at Sunset Funeral Home. (1701 Austin Highway, San Antonio, TX 78218). Following will be an Honorary Military service at 11 a.m. sharp at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery. (1520 Harry Wurzbach Rd, S.A., TX 78209). There will be a reception back at Sunset Funeral Home following the service.
The family especially would like to thank Wendy R., Kellie B. and Ashton C. as well as all the support staff from Kendall House in Boerne for their love and support of our father.
Memorial contributions may be made in lieu of flowers to the following: Fisher House Inc. (fisherhouseinc.org/donate). Fisher House’s mission is to support military members, veterans, and their families; or to Community Bible Church (communitybible.com).
Military Service
Platoon Leader, Exec. Officer, Battery Commander and Asst. Ops Officer, Battery A, 2nd Field Artillery (Fort Sill, OK); Exec. Officer and Asst. Operations Officer, 7th Missile Battalion, (Hawk), 5th Artillery (South Korea); Commander Battery A, 1st Battalion 44th Air Defense Artillery (Vietnam); Operations Officer, 6th Battalion, 14th Field Artillery (Vietnam); Garrison Inspector General and Troop Commander (White Sands, NM); Operations Officer, Central Army Group, CENTAG (Sickenheim, Germany); Chief, Army Air Defense Assistance Team, Readiness Region VIII (Denver, CO); Battalion Commander, 2nd Battalion, 55th Air Defense Artillery (Hawk) (Fort Bliss, TX); Deputy Chief of Staff of Operations and Staff Officer, Pentagon (Washington, D.C.); Director of Plans and Training and Director of Training and Doctrine (Fort Bliss, TX); Asst. Adjutant General, Inspector General NM Army National Guard (Santa Fe, NM); Graduate of the United States Army War College, Command and General Staff College, Inspector General CRS, and advanced programs in Field Artillery and Air Defense Artillery.
Military Honors
Legion of Merit (with 1 Oak Leaf Cluster), Bronze Star, Meritorious Service Medal (with 4 Oak Leaf Clusters), Air Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Overseas Service Ribbon, Vietnam Service Medal (with 2 Stars), Vietnam; Campaign Medal, Vietnam Cross of Gallantry (with Palm), Army Service Ribbon, Presidential Unit Citation (Army), Presidential Unit Citation (Navy), Outstanding Unit Award (Air Force), Parachutist Badge
